Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579,954 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.65% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,048,000 after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

