Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,838 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of Kenvue worth $43,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

KVUE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. 1,282,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,633,227. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

