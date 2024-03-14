Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRC traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 268,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

