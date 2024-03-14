Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.24. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 373,273 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $801.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

