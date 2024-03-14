Komodo Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $51.07 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,595,005 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

