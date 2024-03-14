Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after buying an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $92,290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 214.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

