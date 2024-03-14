Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Jerry Leamon Sells 10,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

