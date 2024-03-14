Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

