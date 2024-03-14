Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

Shares of KCCFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,028. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

