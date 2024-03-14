Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) COO Sells $1,102,735.60 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $215.79 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

