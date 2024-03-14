Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Sells $19,842.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $19,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

