Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.34. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 13,691 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

