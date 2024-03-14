Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) versus Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Critical Contrast

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Glatfelter and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glatfelter -5.71% -14.04% -2.45% Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glatfelter and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glatfelter $1.39 billion 0.06 -$79.05 million ($1.75) -1.01 Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A $4.02 0.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.3% of Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glatfelter and Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing beats Glatfelter on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, food pads, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc.; and unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

