Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
