Legacy Housing (LEGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

About Legacy Housing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

