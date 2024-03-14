Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $122.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEN. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Get Lennar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.92. 1,317,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,088. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.56 and a 12 month high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.