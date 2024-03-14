Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $165.50, but opened at $161.80. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lennar shares last traded at $158.80, with a volume of 811,309 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

