LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.98

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 137513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LianBio Stock Up 0.2 %

LianBio Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $535.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of LianBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LianBio by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in LianBio during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LianBio

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

