Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.18.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNW

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $103.11.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 634.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 326,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.