Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.50

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 497034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Liquidia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

