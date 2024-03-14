Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 0.4%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.40 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.28). Approximately 27,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 127,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.28).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a current ratio of 32.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.07 million, a PE ratio of 662.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

