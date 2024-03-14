London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider David Schwimmer Sells 4,563 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer sold 4,563 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,247 ($118.48), for a total value of £421,940.61 ($540,602.96).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %
London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,396 ($120.38) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,015.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,724.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market cap of £48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,765.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,142 ($91.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,472 ($121.36).
London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,504.13%.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
