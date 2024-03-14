Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

CALF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.70. 2,410,885 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

