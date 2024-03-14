Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 882,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 72,516 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 797,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 346,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

JSCP traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

