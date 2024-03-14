Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.74. 2,090,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,702. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

