Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of XOP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.98. 2,160,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,898. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $114.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

