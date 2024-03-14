Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.