Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 690,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,436. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

