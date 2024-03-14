Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,258 shares of company stock worth $13,566,500. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,057. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.64.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.