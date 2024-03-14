Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 9.1%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 172,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 44,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Macarthur Minerals had a net margin of 2,001.08% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

About Macarthur Minerals

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.