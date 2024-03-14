MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 14th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. 1,126,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,939. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 2.12.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 96,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 194,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
