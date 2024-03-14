Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.30

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.42 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 104.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Madison Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

