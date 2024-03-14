Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 6.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $252.80 and last traded at $255.97. 335,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 496,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.