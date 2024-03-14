Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 7.9 %

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $29,543,000. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.