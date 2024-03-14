Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 48,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 59,283 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.53.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,543,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
