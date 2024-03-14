Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Short Interest Update

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 14th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Magna Mining Stock Performance
Shares of MGMNF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,831. Magna Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.
Magna Mining Company Profile
