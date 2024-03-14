Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.20. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 15,760,708 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

