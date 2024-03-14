Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $8 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

