Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $252.33

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $252.33 and last traded at $251.42, with a volume of 743976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.23. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

