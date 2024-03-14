Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $106.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $98.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $141.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

