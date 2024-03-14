Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Acquires C$197,047.20 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

TSE MRE opened at C$11.68 on Thursday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$926.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRE. Paradigm Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.21.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

