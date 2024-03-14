Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Acquires C$197,047.20 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 22,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.88 per share, with a total value of C$197,047.20.
TSE MRE opened at C$11.68 on Thursday. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.10 and a 52-week high of C$15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$926.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
