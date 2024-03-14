Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26,225.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,875 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.56.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

