Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

