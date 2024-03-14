Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.79 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

