Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day moving average is $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.