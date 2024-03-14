Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.59 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $1,624,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $782.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.80 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

