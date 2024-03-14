Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ResMed by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $192.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

