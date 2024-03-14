Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $256.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $257.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

