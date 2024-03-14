Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 227 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $118.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

