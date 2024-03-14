Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $255.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

