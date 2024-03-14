Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 807 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $152.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

